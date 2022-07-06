Babar Azam lauds Fahad Mustafa’s new movie

Wednesday Jul 06, 2022
Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam has heaped praise on actor Fahad Mustafa’s new movie, which will make it to the big screens later this month.
In a tweet, the skipper appreciated the efforts of Mustafa and his team in shooting the movie, indicating that he is looking forward to its release.
“Kya bat hai mere bhai @fahadmustafa26 ki (what a performance by my brother Fahad Mustafa). More power to you and your entire team,” the cricket captain said.
Directed by Nabeel Qureshi and starring Mustafa and Mahira Khan, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, will be released this Eid ul Adha — on July 10.