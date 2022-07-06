 
Meghan Markle acting like Prince Harry’s ‘mother’?: report

Royal experts fear Meghan Markle has started ‘mothering and smothering’ Prince Harry since leave from the Royal Family.

This warning has been issued by YouTube’s Body Language Guy, Jesús Enrique Rosas.

He referenced Prince Harry’s polo match in the admission and claimed, “Harry was talking to one of the attendants at the polo match, two things happened here.”

“First Meghan and Harry’s bodyguard gets in the middle of the conversation, and right at the same time, Meghan who is holding his hand, pulls him away from the conversation.”

Before concluding he also added, “Meghan made Harry break any contact with the person he is talking to, like a mother telling his son they are ready to go.”

