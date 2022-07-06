 
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Talks with TTP in ‘pre-dialogue’ stage: interior minister

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 06, 2022

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference in Islamabad, on July 6, 2022. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference in Islamabad, on July 6, 2022. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive

  • Dialogue process with TTP will be taken forward under supervision of Parliament, says Sanaullah.
  • Briefing given to committee will be a “comprehensive one”, he says.
  • All negotiations would be conditional upon Parliament’s approval, he adds.

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Wednesday that the government’s talks with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were at a “pre-dialogue” after political parties approved negotiations with the militants.

In a press conference, the interior minister said the military leadership suggested forming a committee comprising all political parties — a proposal that was accepted by the Parliament as well as the parties.

The development comes after the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS) received a briefing from the military leadership on TTP, where the committee gave formal approval to the government for holding talks with the banned outfit.

Related items

The interior minister said the dialogue process with the TTP will be taken forward under the supervision of the Parliament, terming the briefing provided to the committee a “comprehensive one”.

Sanaullah said that all the negotiations would be conditional upon the Parliament’s approval.

Responding to questions, the minister said that former prime minister Imran Khan cannot scare anybody through his threats, blackmailing, and conspiracy narrative. 

'Recording to expose a crime is not a crime'

Sanaullah also said that any recording — either audio or video — made to expose a crime is not a crime unless it is done to blackmail someone.

The interior minister made these remarks when he was asked to comment on the alleged audio of Bushra Bibi in which she could be heard directing the PTI social media head to run trends against party rivals and declare them traitors.

The audio has sparked a debate over privacy issues, while the PTI has demanded the top court take notice of the leaked audio. There are reports that alleged audio of former prime minister Imran Khan talking to his principal secretary Azam Khan may also be released.

“If a recording is made to expose a criminal offence, it is not a crime and if a recording is done to blackmail, it is a crime,” the minister said.

More From Pakistan:

'National tragedy' as monsoon rains claim 77 lives in Pakistan

'National tragedy' as monsoon rains claim 77 lives in Pakistan
Dua Zahra case: Court seeks Zaheer Ahmed's call records from April 15-19

Dua Zahra case: Court seeks Zaheer Ahmed's call records from April 15-19
Explainer: Why is there divide on use of EVMs in elections?

Explainer: Why is there divide on use of EVMs in elections?
Sindh anti-corruption establishment confirms Haleem Adil Sheikh's arrest

Sindh anti-corruption establishment confirms Haleem Adil Sheikh's arrest
Why is Nanga Parbat called the 'killer mountain'?

Why is Nanga Parbat called the 'killer mountain'?
Suleman serves Rs1bn defamation notice to Ismail over solar panel business allegations

Suleman serves Rs1bn defamation notice to Ismail over solar panel business allegations
WATCH: Dua Zahra and Zaheer Ahmed's nikkah video goes viral

WATCH: Dua Zahra and Zaheer Ahmed's nikkah video goes viral
Islamabad court once again extends Imran Khan's interim bail in vandalism case

Islamabad court once again extends Imran Khan's interim bail in vandalism case
‘How did you convert Bani Gala into money gala?’ Marriyum asks Imran

‘How did you convert Bani Gala into money gala?’ Marriyum asks Imran
Eid ul Adha 2022: In Punjab, you can use a shuttle service to get to cattle markets

Eid ul Adha 2022: In Punjab, you can use a shuttle service to get to cattle markets
‘Not under this court’s jurisdiction’: IHC disposes of Imran Riaz Khan’s petition

‘Not under this court’s jurisdiction’: IHC disposes of Imran Riaz Khan’s petition
Stranded Indian plane finally takes off for New Delhi from Karachi airport

Stranded Indian plane finally takes off for New Delhi from Karachi airport

Latest

view all