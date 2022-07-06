 
Prince Harry ‘has it easy’ compared to Prince William: report

Royal experts have just pointed out the ‘stark differences’ between Prince William and Prince Harry’s upbringing within the Firm.

Deputy editor of Royal Central, Brittani Barger made this claim in his interview with the Daily Star. 

He was quoted saying, "Both have struggled I think with the spotlight and their role, but William knew from early on what his path was. He knew that he will one day be monarch and had a mindset based on that."

"He was more careful because he had to be as the future king, Harry, on the other hand, was able to be freer."

"He made mistakes (that many of us have made) but they were splashed across the front page."

"He never had the pressure of knowing he was going to sit on the throne one day, so he was more carefree in how he acted and more open and honest about his opinions with the press."

