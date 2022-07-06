 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 06 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Fearful’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘rethinking’ Spotify deal

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 06, 2022

‘Fearful’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘rethinking’ Spotify deal
‘Fearful’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘rethinking’ Spotify deal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly started to reconsider their multi-million dollar deal with Spotify following their misinformation scandal with Joe Rogan.

Royal commentator Neil Sean made this claim during his interview with YouTube.

He explained, "Harry and Meghan are having a rethink about where they're going with their individual podcasts and their programming.”

"We know that they were a bit upset about the Spotify association with the comedian podcaster Joe Rogan.”

"But could the picture be and they're looking for a brand new deal? It will be difficult to leave Spotify right now because they haven't really delivered anything.”

He also added, "But moving forward there's always the bigger deals on the table and for Harry and Meghan, they do look at Michelle and Barack Obama as a template for them.”

"The sort of people they would like to follow in the footsteps. They see them being a very successful brand that's admired around the world. This could be the route Harry and Meghan want to go down. They really do look at them for inspiration and ideas."

More From Entertainment:

David Harbour talks about the moment he fell in LOVE with Wife Lily Allen

David Harbour talks about the moment he fell in LOVE with Wife Lily Allen
Chris Evans to star in upcoming Netflix movie with THIS actress

Chris Evans to star in upcoming Netflix movie with THIS actress
Meghan Markle fighting major conspiracy over Archie’s birth: report

Meghan Markle fighting major conspiracy over Archie’s birth: report
Elle Macpherson leaves fans spellbound with latest photos

Elle Macpherson leaves fans spellbound with latest photos
Prince Harry ‘has it easy’ compared to Prince William: report

Prince Harry ‘has it easy’ compared to Prince William: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘gearing up’ for Jubilee revelations: ‘Big pay day’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘gearing up’ for Jubilee revelations: ‘Big pay day’
Prince William ‘sick' of Meghan Markle: report

Prince William ‘sick' of Meghan Markle: report
Prince Harry ‘using’ Princess Diana to make life decisions post Megxit

Prince Harry ‘using’ Princess Diana to make life decisions post Megxit
Nicole Kidman looks different as she appears with extreme eyewear and baggy jeans in Paris

Nicole Kidman looks different as she appears with extreme eyewear and baggy jeans in Paris
Guitarist Carlos Santana passes out on stage during US concert

Guitarist Carlos Santana passes out on stage during US concert
Meghan Markle bullying probe under fire: ‘No point!’

Meghan Markle bullying probe under fire: ‘No point!’
Ben Affleck and his daughter hang out on Nike’s untitled movie set: Photos

Ben Affleck and his daughter hang out on Nike’s untitled movie set: Photos

Latest

view all