Wednesday Jul 06 2022
Jennifer Lopez exudes glamour as she meets beau Ben Affleck on movie set

Wednesday Jul 06, 2022

File Footage 

Jennifer Lopez was a sight to behold in classic black and white outfit as she visited fiancé Ben Affleck on the sets of his upcoming movie.

The Marry Me actor dropped jaws with her glamorous presence while she and her beau spent some quality time together.

J.Lo and the Gone Girl star exuded couple goals as they were captured holding hands on a romantic stroll.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail 

Lopez donned a long-sleeved black shirt paired with high-waisted flared white pants along with a black belt featuring a gold buckle.

The actor had her honey blonde hair tied in a bun and accessorized her look with large gold hoop earrings.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail 

The mother of two opted for towering black heels to complete her flawless look for the evening.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail 

On the other hand, Affleck was seen wearing a black hoodie with grey pants while he puffed a cigarette.

He was also visited by his 16-year-old daughter Violet Affleck, who was photographed on the movie set in a long patterned outfit.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail 

Affleck’s currently working on untitled movie based on Nike’s quest to sign Michael Jordan as their ambassador.

The upcoming sports drama also stars Affleck’s best buddy Matt Damon and Viola Davis.


