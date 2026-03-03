BLACKPINK Rosé shows love to Bruno Mars’ new single 'Risk It All'

Rose isn’t afraid to risk it all when it comes to showing love for good music.

The Blackpink star sent fans into a frenzy after vibing on her hit APT. collaborator Bruno Mars’ newly released solo album, The Romantic.

Recently she posted a video of herself lip syncing and grooving to the tune of Risk It All, the opening track of the album, released last week.

“What i’d do to make it to the afters… risk it all by @brunomars [martini glass emoji],” the K-pop sensation overlaid the text on the video.

Her gesture quickly paid off as Bruno, whose real name is Peter Gene Hernandez, himself took notice.

Taking to his own Instagram account he reposted Rose’s video, turning a simple shout-out into a sweet exchange.

For the unversed, since dropping their global smash hit APT., the 40-year-old musician and the Number One Girl singer have developed a close, sibling-like friendship.

Meeting in the summer of 2024, the Talking to The Moon chart-topper acted as a mentor to the South Korean songstress during her solo career transition.

After making instant fan-favourites songs with Rose, 29, Lady Gaga and more, the popular record producer released his own album on February 27.

The fourth solo album marked his first in nearly a decade after 2016's 24K Magic.

In support of the nine track-album, Bruno has announced a major global stadium tour, starting from April 10, in Las Vegas.