 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Boris Johnson meets Queen Elizabeth amid political crisis

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 07, 2022

Boris Johnson meets Queen Elizabeth amid political crisis

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Queen Elizabeth as he sacked Michael Gove and sought new ministers.

According to reports, Johnson had his weekly audience with the Queen amid the political crisis.

Details of the meeting were not immediately not known.

Commenting on the meeting, senior journalist Chris Ship said, "One wonders what on earth the Queen and the PM spoke about or quite what she asked him about what’s happening to Her Majesty’s Government tonight?"

He wrote, "Should Boris Johnson wish to see The Queen to discuss dissolution, handing over to a deputy, Lascelles Principles or how Her Majesty’s government can continue to function in the days ahead — she’s in this place.Presumably waiting for a call."

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has refused to step down.


More From Entertainment:

Jury finds suspect guilty of murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle

Jury finds suspect guilty of murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle
Travis Barker back on feet week after Kourtney wheeled him to hospital

Travis Barker back on feet week after Kourtney wheeled him to hospital
Michael Rubin’s girlfriend Camille Fishel hospitalised after face-planting at star-studded July 4th bash

Michael Rubin’s girlfriend Camille Fishel hospitalised after face-planting at star-studded July 4th bash
Kylie Jenner proves to be a doting wife: watch

Kylie Jenner proves to be a doting wife: watch
Travis Scott halts New York show over safety following Astroworld disaster

Travis Scott halts New York show over safety following Astroworld disaster
Kendall Jenner rubs shoulders with Drake and Lil Baby at Michael Rubin's star-studded bash

Kendall Jenner rubs shoulders with Drake and Lil Baby at Michael Rubin's star-studded bash
Jackie Evancho speaks out about her eating disorder

Jackie Evancho speaks out about her eating disorder
Shakira, Gerard Pique’s devastating split to be made into a TV show?

Shakira, Gerard Pique’s devastating split to be made into a TV show?
Prince Harry vs Home Office: Meghan's hubby prepares for crunch court showdown over UK security row

Prince Harry vs Home Office: Meghan's hubby prepares for crunch court showdown over UK security row
Jennifer Lopez exudes glamour as she meets beau Ben Affleck on movie set

Jennifer Lopez exudes glamour as she meets beau Ben Affleck on movie set

David Harbour talks about the ‘grueling’ physical demands for his role in 'Stranger Things season 4'

David Harbour talks about the ‘grueling’ physical demands for his role in 'Stranger Things season 4'
Meghan Markle's biographer accuses Prince Charles of 'suspicious' new Lilibet plot

Meghan Markle's biographer accuses Prince Charles of 'suspicious' new Lilibet plot

Latest

view all