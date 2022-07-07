 
Kate Middleton and Prince William share rare PDA moment

Prince William rarely kiss or hug his wife Kate Middleton in public.

But the Duke of Cambridge on Wednesday was seen publicaly kissing his wife after he raised more than one million pounds for charities by taking part in a polo match.

Kate's triumphant polo-playing husband raised over a million pounds for charities supported by The Royal couple in Windsor. 

Thousands of people reacted to their pictures as soon as their they surfaced online.

Prince William is second-in-line to the British throne. He will become the king after his father Prince Charles.

