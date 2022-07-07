 
Thursday Jul 07 2022
Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty sentenced to house arrest and probation, reports

Thursday Jul 07, 2022

Kenneth Petty, husband to popular rapper Nicki Minaj, has been sentenced to three-year probation and a year in house arrest after failing to register as a sex offender in Los Angeles, media outlets reported.

According to various local news outlets, Petty, 44, has also been ordered to pay a $55,000 fine in addition to probation and home detention confinement.

Petty pleaded guilty back in September to failing to register as a sex offender although, after multiple postponements, he has now been sentenced in L.A. on Wednesday.

“We appreciate and respect the Court’s decision granting the defense request for probation and home confinement," Petty's attorneys Michael Goldstein and Hagop Kuyumjian said in a statement.

Petty was arrested in March 2020 after he was ordered to register as a sex offender in California in November 2019.

Back in 1994, before beginning his relationship with Minaj, Petty was convicted of attempting to sexually abuse a 16-year-old girl. He was then, required by law to register as a sex offender in New York.

As per reports, Petty was previously also pulled over by Beverly Hills police back in November 2019, who discovered he was a registered sex offender in New York but had not registered in California and was arrested for the same. Petty was then released on a $20,000 bond, and charged with failing to register as a sex offender.

