Thursday Jul 07 2022
Kate Middleton, William bring family dog out for latest outing: See

Thursday Jul 07, 2022

Kate Middleton and Prince William brought out their family dog, Orla, for their latest outing at a charity polo match on Wednesday, July 6, warming up royal fans’ hearts!

As per People magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought Orla out with them for the polo match in a rare outing for not just Orla, but also for the royal couple who put up a rare show of PDA.

According to reports, Orla is the Cambridge’s family pup and is especially beloved by the family as they received it from Kate’s younger brother James Middleton after the death of their first family dog, Lupo, in 2020.

Not only did Orla feature in Kate and William’s recent outing, but was also seen posing alongside Princess Charlotte for her 7th birthday photos.

As for Prince William, he competed in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup match that was especially played to gather funds for several different charities endorsed by the Cambridges.

William has earlier been known to play polo alongside brother Prince Harry, who now lives in the US and is often spotted playing polo with his close friend Nacho Figueras.

Both Harry and William, now estranged and said to be embroiled in an icy royal feud, are reportedly skilled polo players. 


