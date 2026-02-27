Pete Davidson’s girlfriend Elsie Hewitt reveals ‘guilt’ in motherhood decision

Pete Davidson’s girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, opened up about the emotional weight of a parenting decision that has sparked conversation.

In a candid essay for Elle, the 29-year-old model revealed that she chose not to breastfeed her daughter, Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, who was born in December 2025.

Hewitt admitted she has felt “inherent guilt” over the choice.

She described it as a layered decision shaped by her mental health, her recovery after childbirth, and the kind of mother she wants to be alongside Davidson.

“When people asked whether I planned to breastfeed, my thought process was layered,” she wrote.

“The most important thing to me was doing what is best for my baby. I will always do what is best for her.”

Hewitt explained that breastfeeding is often seen as instinctual and profoundly beautiful.

However, she worried about the toll it could take.

She cited “demand, isolation and exhaustion” as factors that could hinder her recovery and limit Davidson’s ability to share in feeding responsibilities.

Although formula is safe and nutritionally complete, Hewitt confessed that guilt lingers.

“I still have to remind myself — and sometimes literally ask to be told — that being mentally and emotionally OK is not separate from being a good mother,” she admitted.

Hewitt credited her support system for helping her feel confident in her choice.

Davidson, she said, never pressured her in either direction.

Her mother too made a point of telling her the decision was entirely hers.

That restraint, Hewitt noted, meant a great deal.

The couple announced Scottie’s birth on December 12, 2025, sharing photos of their “perfect angel girl.”