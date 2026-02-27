 
BRIT Awards heads to Manchester as one artist set to dominate

The 2026 BRIT Awards will take place at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena

February 27, 2026

The 2026 BRIT Awards are happening this weekend, making history by leaving London for the first time in 49 years.

This Saturday on 28 February, the star-studded ceremony will take place at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena.

Comedian Jack Whitehall will host for the sixth time now meanwhile Charley Marlowe and Tyler West will cover the Red Carpet.

Olivia Dean and Lola Young lead nominations with five each and Sam Fender got four as many fans think that Olivia Dean could win most of the big awards.

The 26-year-old singer from London has had a huge year as she won Best New Artist at the Grammys, becoming the first British performer since Dua Lipa in 2019 to get the Big Four award.

She, however, also made history with UK No. 1 album and single at the same time.

Her songs like Man I Need, So Easy (To Fall In Love) and Nice To Each Other have been huge hits.

Other awards will honour Lily Allen, Sam Fender, Ozzy Osbourne with a Lifetime Achievement Award, Noel Gallagher as Songwriter of the Year, Mark Ronson for Outstanding Contribution and PinkPantheress as the first female Producer of the Year.

Performances will include Olivia Dean, Harry Styles, RAYE, Wolf Alice, Sombr and Alex Warren.

