Ariana Grande opts out of Actor Awards after Oscar's snub

Ariana Grande will be skipping the Actor Awards happening on Sunday this week despite her nomination for Wicked performance.

The 32-year-old actress and singer has made the decision due to a special and exciting reason for fans, which is her Eternal Sunshine tour.

The Side to Side hitmaker is deep into rehearsals for the tour starting off in June and will be focusing on it during the ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium Expo Hall in Los Angeles on March 1.

Grande is competing in the same category as last year, for the sequel of her movie, for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Wicked: For Good.

Wicked: For Good also received nods in the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globe Awards this season but BAFTA and the Oscars did not recognise the film which shocked many fans.

This comes after the Disney alum teased the tour during her podcast appearance at Amy Poehler’s Good Hang, where she shared that the tour is "going to be beautiful and I'm so grateful ...I think that's why I'm doing it because I'm like, 'One last hurrah.' For now" since it might not happen again for “a long, long, long, long time."