Travis Kelce finally reveals how he won Taylor Swift's heart: Inspiring tips

If you are looking for smooth pickup lines, Travis Kelce has news for you: it’s not that complicated.

Travis Kelce’s dating advice

On a hotline episode of the New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs star got candid when a caller asked how to ask a girl out.

“I think first you gotta figure out what do you like about her?” Travis said. “You like the way she looks? She likes the way she dresses? You like how funny she is? You like like how kind she is?”

His move? Compliment that specific thing. “That will get you in the door or at least,” he explained. “You gauge how she reacts to that and then that gives you a better understanding of whether or not she would be willing to go out with you. But that's always a good conversation starter to let someone know that you like them.”

Jason jokingly offered “the old Ed Kelce tip-off,” suggesting befriending her “unattractive friend.” Travis shut that down fast.

“Do not listen to that advice. That is the 1950s way of dating,” he said.

The real key? Confidence.

“Yeah, there's no other way around it other than you just gotta just gotta do it, man. You just gotta own it. You gotta have some cojones. What's the worst she's gonna say? No?”

Kelce – who got engaged to Taylor Swift in 2025 – would know. After famously trying to give Swift a friendship bracelet at her Eras Tour show, she later said, “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell.”

Moral of the story? Shoot your shot. Worst case: she says no. Best case? Well… look at Travis!