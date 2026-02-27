Olivia Rodrigo releases surprise snippet of new collab ahead of 'OR3'

Olivia Rodrigo excites fans with short clip of upcoming song

Olivia Rodrigo has given fans a taste of OR3 with a new teaser of an upcoming collaboration with War Child Records, as she recorded a cover of The Book of Love.

The 23-year-old pop superstar worked with the organisation, an independent label operating to help children affected by conflicts all over the world, for the song which will be released on March 6.

The making the bed hitmaker appeared in the teaser shared by the label, which featured her recording the song and talking to children afterwards.

Although the video showed Rodrigo singing only a few lines, she caught fans’ attention with the strong vocals, who shared their excitement for her upcoming third studio album.

Several fans noted that the Grammy winner’s voice has changed for the better during her hiatus and the vocals on OR3 are going to be “insane.”

One X user wrote, “her voice omg,” and “i’m so proud of our girl,” added another.

“SHE SOUNDS INCREDIBLEEEE OMG,” chimed in a third, while one wrote, “we are not ready for those OR3 vocals, her voice has grown so much.”

As for Rodrigo’s next album, she hasn’t announced a release date or any details into the project but her music producer Dan Nigro revealed that they were “finishing records” in a recent post on Instagram.