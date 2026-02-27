 
Geo News

Music Update: Top 10 Songs on streaming charts this week

What fans are listening to this week - Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Olivia Dean and more

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 27, 2026

What fans are listening to this week - Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Olivia Dean and more
What fans are listening to this week - Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Olivia Dean and more

Bad Bunny seems to have found a new wave of listeners following his Super Bowl halftime show as he has been a fixture on the streaming charts since.

Taylor Swift, with her catchy sound to The Fate of Ophelia has also been reigning the charts ever since the release of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, and the Grammy-winner of the Best New Artist award Olivia Dean closely follows.

Stranger Things star Joe Keery or Djo with his single, End of Beginning, is also once again in the Top 10 Global chart this week.

Top 10 Songs Streamed this week globally

  • DtMF - Bad Bunny
  • BAILE INoLVIDABLE - Bad Bunny
  • End of Beginning - Djo
  • NUEVAYoL - Bad Bunny

Music Update: Top 10 Songs on streaming charts this week


    • Man I Need - Olivia Dean
    • The Fate of Ophelia - Taylor Swift
    • Titi Me Pregunto - Bad Bunny
    • So Easy (To Fall In Love) - Olivia Dean
    • back to friends - sombr
    • EoO - Bad Bunny
    BRIT Awards heads to Manchester as one artist set to dominate
    BRIT Awards heads to Manchester as one artist set to dominate
    Bobby J. Brown's final moments captured in harrowing 911 call
    Bobby J. Brown's final moments captured in harrowing 911 call
    ‘Scary Movie 6' about to break internet? Trailer date ‘leak' sparks frenzy
    ‘Scary Movie 6' about to break internet? Trailer date ‘leak' sparks frenzy
    Marcello Hernandez shares sweet anecdote about meeting Taylor Swift
    Marcello Hernandez shares sweet anecdote about meeting Taylor Swift
    Teyana Taylor recalls being laughed at for chasing Hollywood
    Teyana Taylor recalls being laughed at for chasing Hollywood
    How Taylor Swift supported future mother-in-law Donna Kelce on 'Traitors'
    How Taylor Swift supported future mother-in-law Donna Kelce on 'Traitors'
    Rihanna gives a glimpse into making of 'R9' following decade-long hiatus
    Rihanna gives a glimpse into making of 'R9' following decade-long hiatus
    Paramount to take over Warner Bros after Netflix ends bid
    Paramount to take over Warner Bros after Netflix ends bid