Music Update: Top 10 Songs on streaming charts this week

What fans are listening to this week - Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Olivia Dean and more

Bad Bunny seems to have found a new wave of listeners following his Super Bowl halftime show as he has been a fixture on the streaming charts since.

Taylor Swift, with her catchy sound to The Fate of Ophelia has also been reigning the charts ever since the release of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, and the Grammy-winner of the Best New Artist award Olivia Dean closely follows.

Stranger Things star Joe Keery or Djo with his single, End of Beginning, is also once again in the Top 10 Global chart this week.

Top 10 Songs Streamed this week globally

DtMF - Bad Bunny

BAILE INoLVIDABLE - Bad Bunny

End of Beginning - Djo

NUEVAYoL - Bad Bunny



