 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman remove Dua Lipa's fear of falling over on on catwalk: Video

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 07, 2022

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman remove Dua Lipas fear of falling over on on catwalk: Video

Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman removed Dua Lipa's fear and assured fellow celebrity that they would 'catch' her if she falls over on catwalk during Paris Fashion Week Wednesday.

Dua, Kim and Nicole were seen chatting backstage ahead of displaying their modelling credentials and strutting down the catwalk for the sensational fashion show.

The British singer was seen admitting in a video that she hoped she didn't 'fall' during the show, prompting Nicole and Kim to insist that they would be there to help her.

In the clip, shared to Nicole's Instagram account, Dua said: 'Just one foot in front of the other and hope I don't fall!'

To which Nicole, 55, kindly vowed: 'Yes, I'll catch you if you do, I promise I will run and catch you.'

Nicole then exclaimed, 'we'll all fall,' before a laughing Dua added: 'We'll make it a thing!'

Kim could be seen giggling with them both, while Nicole said: 'That would be hilarious, I've got you!'

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman remove Dua Lipas fear of falling over on on catwalk: Video

The stars each put on show-stopping displays as they took to the star-studded Balenciaga runway at Paris Haute Couture Week.

American-Australian actress Nicole put on a stylish display in a shimmering silver one-shouldered gown with a train billowing out behind her. While, Kim rocked a skintight black dress with a sweetheart neckline for the fashion show, which she teamed with black gloves. And Dua donned a lemon yellow mini dress, which featured a dramatic train which followed her down the runway, matched a pair of opaque tights and pointed heels.

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard planning revenge tell-all book about Johnny Depp?

Amber Heard planning revenge tell-all book about Johnny Depp?
Paul Rudd sends heartwarming letter and gifts to bullied fan, ‘you’re coolest kid’

Paul Rudd sends heartwarming letter and gifts to bullied fan, ‘you’re coolest kid’
Prince William, Kate Middleton require ‘proof’ Prince Harry can be ‘trusted again’

Prince William, Kate Middleton require ‘proof’ Prince Harry can be ‘trusted again’
Amber Heard joins OnlyFans to pay Johnny Depp?

Amber Heard joins OnlyFans to pay Johnny Depp?
Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West tackles paps like a pro during Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West tackles paps like a pro during Paris Fashion Week
Kate Middleton ‘snubbed’ by Prince William for ‘secret crush’

Kate Middleton ‘snubbed’ by Prince William for ‘secret crush’
Queen to make important call after her return to Windsor?

Queen to make important call after her return to Windsor?
Prince William leads investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace

Prince William leads investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace
Prince Andrew facing subpoena’s as new victims step forward

Prince Andrew facing subpoena’s as new victims step forward
Tristan Thompson’s 'baby mama' Maralee posts her unseen pregnancy snap to tease Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson’s 'baby mama' Maralee posts her unseen pregnancy snap to tease Khloe Kardashian
Angelina Jolie cuts a stylish figure as she joins Salma Hayek in Rome: pics

Angelina Jolie cuts a stylish figure as she joins Salma Hayek in Rome: pics
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola pack on PDA amid their luxurious yacht trip: pics

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola pack on PDA amid their luxurious yacht trip: pics

Latest

view all