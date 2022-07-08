 
entertainment
Friday Jul 08 2022
By
Web Desk

James Caan who played Don Vito Corleone'son in 'Godfather' dies

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 08, 2022

James Caan who played Don Vito Corleoneson in Godfather dies

American actor James Caan, who starred as gangster Sonny Corleone in epic mafia film "The Godfather," has died at age 82, his family said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement, posted on Caan's official Twitter account, said the actor died Wednesday evening. No cause of death or location were provided.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," the statement said.

Caan was nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actor for his portrayal of the hot-tempered Corleone in 1972's "The Godfather." He reprised the role in flashback scenes in "The Godfather: Part II" in 1974. Other nominations included four Golden Globes and an Emmy.

His career spanned six decades and included a broad range of other roles in movies from psychological thriller "Misery" to comedy "Elf." Last year, he starred in romantic comedy "Queen Bees" opposite Ellen Burstyn.

James Edmund Caan was born in the Bronx borough of New York City on March 26, 1940 to German Jewish immigrants. One of three siblings, Caan began acting on television in 1961. He gained widespread acclaim for his role in the 1971 TV movie "Brian's Song," in which he played real-life Chicago Bears football player Brian Piccolo, who died of cancer at age 26. The role earned Caan an Emmy nomination.

Billy Dee Williams, who starred with Caan in "Brian's Song", shared an undated photo of the two together in recent years on his Twitter account.

"Team Mates and friends till the end. RIP Jimmy," Williams tweeted with a broken heart emoji.

Actor Adam Sandler, who co-starred with Caan in 1996 comedy "Bulletproof," said he "always wanted to be like him."

"Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were best of the best," Sandler said on Twitter...Reuters 

More From Entertainment:

Sacha Baron Cohen beats ex-judge Roy Moore's defamation appeal

Sacha Baron Cohen beats ex-judge Roy Moore's defamation appeal
Johnny Depp delights fans as he releases surprise new single ‘The Death and Resurrection Show’

Johnny Depp delights fans as he releases surprise new single ‘The Death and Resurrection Show’
Johnny Depp returning to film as King Louis XV?

Johnny Depp returning to film as King Louis XV?
Prince Harry admits to ‘tensions’ with Queen’s secretary amid legal battle

Prince Harry admits to ‘tensions’ with Queen’s secretary amid legal battle
Netflix announces ‘Stranger Things’ spin-off and stage play: Details

Netflix announces ‘Stranger Things’ spin-off and stage play: Details
Prince Harry claims Royals involved in taking away his security: Court hears

Prince Harry claims Royals involved in taking away his security: Court hears
Kendall Jenner puts her enviable physique on display in tiny yellow top

Kendall Jenner puts her enviable physique on display in tiny yellow top
James Caan, The Godfather star, dies at 82

James Caan, The Godfather star, dies at 82
Amber Heard 'excited' about her new multi-million dollar deal after losing case against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard 'excited' about her new multi-million dollar deal after losing case against Johnny Depp
Kim Kardashian accepts her imperfections, says 'striving' to be perfect

Kim Kardashian accepts her imperfections, says 'striving' to be perfect
Amber Heard ‘scared to be a woman’ speech video goes viral after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard ‘scared to be a woman’ speech video goes viral after Johnny Depp trial
Victoria Beckham to reunite with ‘Spice Girls’ to perform at Geri Horner 50th birthday

Victoria Beckham to reunite with ‘Spice Girls’ to perform at Geri Horner 50th birthday

Latest

view all