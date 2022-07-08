 
Friday Jul 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Bevin Prince husband dies after being struck by lightning

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 08, 2022

Bevin Prince husband dies after being struck by lightning

Bevin Prince, an actress from One Tree Hill, lost her husband William Friend during the holiday after he was hit by lightning in North Carolina.

Friend was 33-year-old and the CEO of the multiplatform digital media company Bisnow.

Friend was struck around 3:15 p.m. on July 3 near Masonboro Island outside of Wilmington, according to reports from regional media sites citing local authorities.

During a routine patrol, someone waved down the marine units from the Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, according to WECT. Friend was given CPR by deputies before being brought to an ambulance.

Before he was declared dead, first responders attempted to revive him for 20 minutes, according to officials.

There were no other recorded injuries.

Bisnow showed their condolences on social media, “With profound sadness, we share some extremely difficult news: Will Friend, who took Bisnow to new heights as CEO, passes away at 33”

