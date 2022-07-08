 
Friday Jul 08 2022
Meghan Markle bullying probe 'affected whole country': 'We MUST see results'

Friday Jul 08, 2022

Meghan Markle bullying probe results must be made public, demands Britons.

In 2021, Meghan was accused of mistreating royal staffers in UK back when she got married to Prince Harry in 2018.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to have bullied her staff members into leaving their jobs. An investigation was personally then funded by the Queen to look into the matter.

A senior palace source said: “Because of the confidentiality of the discussions we have not communicated the detailed recommendations.

“The recommendations have been incorporated within policies and procedures wherever appropriate and policies and procedures have changed.

“So all members of staff, all members of the royal family will be aware of what the policies and procedures are, the revised policies and procedures.”

Now that the probe is done, findings of the investigation have been kept confidential- a decision deeply resisted by Britons. In a recent poll by express.co.uk , locals shared their two cents about the situation.

"Without a shadow of a doubt it should be made public," wrote one.

Another added: "When this investigation started, it was intimated that we would see the results. It affected the whole country.

“We MUST see these results, which may show mistakes on all sides.”

One wrote: “YES, indeed. Let's have it all hung out.”  

