Shivon Zilis deletes Instagram account after twins with Elon Musk

Shivon Zilis, the mother of Billionaire Elon Musk’s twins, has reportedly deleted her Instagram account after baby news broke out.



According to the Page Six, Shivon Zilis, the 36-year-old Canadian who is currently an executive at Neuralink, Musk´s brain-implant maker, has de-activated her Insta and other social media accounts shortly after report of welcoming twins with the Tesla chief broke out.

Shivon’s Instagram account, @shivonzilis, was private and boasted more than 1,000 followers before it was deleted.

However, Zilis’ Twitter account is still active and she last posted on it on July 4.

She is followed by over 80,000 on the microblogging site.

Elon Musk is among the followers of Zilis on Twitter.