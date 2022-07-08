 
entertainment
Friday Jul 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Shivon Zilis deletes Instagram account after twins with Elon Musk

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 08, 2022

Shivon Zilis deletes Instagram account after twins with Elon Musk
Shivon Zilis deletes Instagram account after twins with Elon Musk

Shivon Zilis, the mother of Billionaire Elon Musk’s twins, has reportedly deleted her Instagram account after baby news broke out.

According to the Page Six, Shivon Zilis, the 36-year-old Canadian who is currently an executive at Neuralink, Musk´s brain-implant maker, has de-activated her Insta and other social media accounts shortly after report of welcoming twins with the Tesla chief broke out.

Shivon’s Instagram account, @shivonzilis, was private and boasted more than 1,000 followers before it was deleted.

However, Zilis’ Twitter account is still active and she last posted on it on July 4.

She is followed by over 80,000 on the microblogging site.

Elon Musk is among the followers of Zilis on Twitter.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West holds ‘stop’ sign for paparazzi at Paris fashion show

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West holds ‘stop’ sign for paparazzi at Paris fashion show
Prince William, Harry 'tense' Polo match body language showed rift: Expert

Prince William, Harry 'tense' Polo match body language showed rift: Expert
Firm ‘panicking’ as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Oprah rumors loom

Firm ‘panicking’ as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Oprah rumors loom
Elon Musk weighs in on twins’ birth with ‘underpopulation crisis’ joke

Elon Musk weighs in on twins’ birth with ‘underpopulation crisis’ joke
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle did not 'grow mature level of closeness' in Wimbledon

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle did not 'grow mature level of closeness' in Wimbledon
Prince Harry wants Archie and Lili to 'know his home country'

Prince Harry wants Archie and Lili to 'know his home country'
Lawsuit filed against TikTok after girls die in ‘Blackout Challenge’ in US

Lawsuit filed against TikTok after girls die in ‘Blackout Challenge’ in US
Prince Harry to launch fresh lawsuit against Palace in Home Office misinformation

Prince Harry to launch fresh lawsuit against Palace in Home Office misinformation
Meghan Markle ‘ran like lightning’ to marry Prince Harry

Meghan Markle ‘ran like lightning’ to marry Prince Harry
Elon Musk confirms he welcomed twins with Neuralink exec Shivon Zilis

Elon Musk confirms he welcomed twins with Neuralink exec Shivon Zilis
Who is Shivon Zilis? Mother of Elon Musk’s twins

Who is Shivon Zilis? Mother of Elon Musk’s twins
Amber Heard ‘begging’ Johnny Depp to lower $10 million debt

Amber Heard ‘begging’ Johnny Depp to lower $10 million debt

Latest

view all