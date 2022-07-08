Prince Harry ‘never got’ Queen’s blessing for Lilibet’s name?

File Footage

Prince Harry has been accused of hiding the true name he wished to give his daughter, during his phone call with Queen Elizabeth.



News of Prince Harry’s exchange with the Queen has been shared on The Third Act podcast by Haslam.

According to Express, the conversation started when “I heard [Harry] rang her and said, ‘We want to call our daughter after you, Granny’.”

“She said, ‘How charming of you, thank you,’ thinking that it would be Elizabeth. So they got the permission, but they didn’t say the name.”

Prince Harry’s spokesperson however offered a comeback shortly thereafter and clear the air by admitting, “The duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement. In fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called.”

“During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honor. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name.”