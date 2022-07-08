 
entertainment
Friday Jul 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘never got’ Queen’s blessing for Lilibet’s name?

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 08, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry has been accused of hiding the true name he wished to give his daughter, during his phone call with Queen Elizabeth.

News of Prince Harry’s exchange with the Queen has been shared on The Third Act podcast by Haslam.

According to Express, the conversation started when “I heard [Harry] rang her and said, ‘We want to call our daughter after you, Granny’.”

“She said, ‘How charming of you, thank you,’ thinking that it would be Elizabeth. So they got the permission, but they didn’t say the name.”

Prince Harry’s spokesperson however offered a comeback shortly thereafter and clear the air by admitting, “The duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement. In fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called.”

“During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honor. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name.”

More From Entertainment:

Elon Musk expresses desire to have more kids in future

Elon Musk expresses desire to have more kids in future
Kylie Jenner rubbishes delivery driver’s false claims of hearing her son 'scream'

Kylie Jenner rubbishes delivery driver’s false claims of hearing her son 'scream'
Lindsay Lohan sends pulses racing in her latest sun-kissed picture

Lindsay Lohan sends pulses racing in her latest sun-kissed picture
Queen sends love to cousin Prince Richard, his wife on golden wedding anniversary

Queen sends love to cousin Prince Richard, his wife on golden wedding anniversary
Elon Musk lashes out at Twitter over Jordan Peterson’s suspension

Elon Musk lashes out at Twitter over Jordan Peterson’s suspension
BLACKPINK set to make grand comeback, new album to release next month

BLACKPINK set to make grand comeback, new album to release next month
Prince Charles throws shade at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle? ‘Who is he fooling?’

Prince Charles throws shade at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle? ‘Who is he fooling?’
UK court says newspaper story about Prince Harry was defamatory

UK court says newspaper story about Prince Harry was defamatory
Amber Heard’s lawyers bash Johnny Depp $16M settlement: ‘Not entitled!’

Amber Heard’s lawyers bash Johnny Depp $16M settlement: ‘Not entitled!’
Kanye West sued for not returning 13 'rare pieces' to fashion rental company

Kanye West sued for not returning 13 'rare pieces' to fashion rental company
Kate Middleton Wimbledon appearance proves she’ll be ‘great monarch’

Kate Middleton Wimbledon appearance proves she’ll be ‘great monarch’
Al Pacino, Adam Sandler and others pay homage to iconic James Caan

Al Pacino, Adam Sandler and others pay homage to iconic James Caan

Latest

view all