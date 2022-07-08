 
Friday Jul 08 2022
Tom Parker's widow Kelsey pays moving tribute to her late husband

Friday Jul 08, 2022

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey paid a heartfelt tribute to The Wanted star who passed away at the age of just 33 on March 30 after being diagnosed with the illness in October 2020.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Kelsey shared with her followers that she has mounted a plaque on a family bench, which was originally put in the woods as a tribute to her late Uncle Neil who also died of cancer aged just 35, 16 years ago.

Kelsey, who is mum to Tom's two children Aurelia, three, and Bodhi, 20 months, went with her mum, grandparents, and other family members to put the sweet message on the bench.

The new plaque says: "Thomas Anthony Parker - Loving Husband, Son & Father Forever In Our Hearts 04.08.88 - 30.03.22".

Kelsey filmed herself sitting on the bench with the song Bob Marley's Three Little Birds playing over top of it.

Alongside the post, she wrote: "One thing that did go well today is that we finally got Tom's plaque on our family bench.

"We created this place for my Uncle Neil who sadly died 16 years ago today, also to cancer (F you cancer!) at the age of 35.

"We have loved coming here to remember him, honour him, think about our precious memories with him so making this Tom's space too just felt so right. To have somewhere that me and our kids can come to for Tom means the world and I wanted to share it with all of you #positiveparkers #3littlebirds."

Tom died from stage four glioblastoma brain cancer at the age of just 33 on March 30 after being diagnosed with the illness in October 2020.

