Friday Jul 08 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'fighting' over ‘random phone messages’

Friday Jul 08, 2022

Meghan Markle is reportedly fearful of a scandal and has called Prince Harry out for having “random messages” on his phone.

This claim has been made by an insider close to the couple and according to a report by Express, “Meghan's fearful of how a cheating scandal would look.”

So much so that after finding “random messages” on her husband’s phone, "along the lines of 'see you later’,” the Duchess erupted into a fury and the duo ended up in a “massive fight.”

The inside source admitted that with Meghan’s presidential ambitions on the line she feels, “There are plenty of public figures who don't allow themselves to be photographed touching anyone of the opposite sex, to avoid any such suspicion.”

Plus, “With all the private phone calls that have been leaked about the royals over the years, Harry has to understand how his words might be misconstrued.”

A separate source dished on the more emotional reaction Meghan Markle had, in the aftermath.

Reportedly, "Wrapping his arms around another woman in public is just totally unacceptable for a married man. He made a fool out of Meghan and she doesn't want it to ever happen again."

