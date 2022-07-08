 
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon spotted hanging out together on sets of Nike film

Ben Affleck and his best buddy Matt Damon were spotted sharing a laugh on the sets of their upcoming yet-to-be-titled movie.

The Gone Girl star was accompanied with The Martian actor as they both enjoyed their lunch while on a break from shoot in Northridge, California.

Jennifer Lopez’s beau was captured standing behind the car door while Damon flashed a smile standing close to him.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Affeck donned a green shirt paired with navy blue trousers whereas Damon looked dapper in plain white t-shirt and black pants.

The actors are working on a film based on Nike’s long-shot effort to sign superstar basketball player Michael Jordan as their brand ambassador.

Apart from directing the movie, Affleck will also portray the role of footwear brand’s co-founder Phil Knight while Damon will star as the executive of the company, Sonny Vaccaro.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Previously, an insider spilled to OK Magazine that even though the duo shares a close bond together, Affleck chose his brother Casey Affleck to be his Best Man at his wedding.

“Ben’s best friend Matt Damon will be invited to the wedding, but not in any official role,” an insider spilled to the outlet.

“Wedding planners and staff will be asked to sign an iron-clad sign confidentiality agreement,” the insider revealed. “Matt and other guests will not know where they’re going until a few days before the wedding.” 


