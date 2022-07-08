Kendall Jenner hints at reconciliation with beau Devin Booker

 
Kendall Jenner seemingly confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Devin Booker after it was reported that the couple called it quits last month.

The supermodel and the NBA player have been spotted not once but several times since reports of their break up made way to the media.

Now, the 26-year-old media personality showered support on her beau after 2K Games announced him as the "NBA 2K23 Cover Athlete."

Jenner shared Booker’s Instagram post of the news captioned, "AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH," on her own story with no caption of her own.

She was also spotted in Los Angeles wearing a t-shirt of Booker's basket ball team, Phoenix Suns, on Thursday fueling the reconciliation rumours.

Earlier, confirming their split, an insider spilled to Entertainment Tonight that Kendall broke up with Booker as she “feels like they're on different paths."

"They have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page," the source revealed.


