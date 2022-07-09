 
Saturday Jul 09 2022
Larry Storch , 'F Troop’, star dies at 99

Saturday Jul 09, 2022

Larry Storch , F Troop’, star dies at 99

Larry Storch, a charming character actor best known for playing Corporal Randolph Agarn on "F Troop," has died. He performed voiceovers and impressions as well. He was 99.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with you the news our beloved Larry passed away in his sleep overnight”, his family stated in a Facebook statement.

They wrote, “We are shocked and at a loss for words at the moment. Please remember he loved each and every one of you and wouldn’t want you to cry over his passing. He is reunited with his wife Norma and his beloved F Troop cast and so many friends and family.”

Don Adams, the star of "Get Smart," attended high school with Storch, a New York native, and the two became lifelong friends. After dropping out of high school to pursue a career as a stand-up comic, he joined the U.S. Navy and served alongside Tony Curtis.

In 1967, he was up for an Emmy for best comic actor for his performance in "F Troop," but Adams won.

He performed the voices of Merlin the Magic Mouse and Cool Cat as well as characters for "The Brady Kids," "Tennessee Tuxedo," and "The Pink Panther Show" at Warner Bros.

