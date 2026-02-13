Ryan Gosling tapped as host for March ‘Saturday Night Live’

Ryan Gosling is set to return to Studio 8H next month, with NBC confirming that the actor will host the March 7 episode of Saturday Night Live.

The appearance will mark Gosling’s fourth time leading the long-running sketch show.

The Oscar-nominated star is expected to use the hosting gig to promote his upcoming film Project Hail Mary, which arrives in cinemas on March 20.

Joining him on the night will be musical guests Gorillaz, who will be making their SNL debut.

The virtual band, fronted by Damon Albarn, is set to perform tracks from its forthcoming album The Mountain, due for release on February 27.

NBC also confirmed that a new episode of SNL will air the following weekend on March 14, although the host and musical guest for that show have yet to be announced.

Ahead of Gosling’s return, the series will air its February 28 episode with Heated Rivalry breakout Connor Storrie hosting, alongside musical guests Mumford & Sons, as previously revealed.

The current run marks the show’s 51st season, which began in October 2025 with Bad Bunny opening the season as host.

The season arrived after a notable cast reshuffle that saw longtime performers Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner depart, along with Devon Walker, Emil Wakim and Michael Longfellow.

John Higgins also exited, while Ben Marshall was promoted to the main cast and Martin Herlihy moved into a writing role.

Several new faces joined the ensemble, including Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska.

Midway through the season, Bowen Yang wrapped up his eight-year tenure on the show with a farewell episode hosted by his Wicked co-star Ariana Grande.

Saturday Night Live continues to air on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET and is created and executive produced by Lorne Michaels, with production handled by Broadway Video.