Kanye West struggles with jealousy amid Kim Kardashian's new romance

Kanye West is reportedly having a hard time dealing with Kim Kardashian’s new relationship.

Sources said that even though Kanye is married and has moved on with his wife Bianca Censori, he feels jealous about Kim dating Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton.

The feeling is stronger because Lewis is not just any stranger, as the rapper known him for years now and even welcomed him into his family circle in the past.

An insider, however, shared that seeing Kim with another man is never easy for Kanye.

The source went on to add that it felt strange for him during her past relationships too and now those same emotions have come back to him once again.

Watching the reality star happy with someone he once called friend now made things feel uncomfortable.

The new most-talked about love birds recently made headlines after they were seen together at the Super Bowl.

Before that, they were also spotted spending some good time together in UK while keeping their relationship lowkey.

The source also claimed that it is now difficult for Kanye to see Lewis around Kim’s family as well.

According to them, he feels like someone snatched that space from him which was once belonged to him.

Still, those who are closer to the rapper shared that he is apparently satisfied in his current marriage with Bianca while co-parenting with Kim.