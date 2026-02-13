Stefon Diggs split makes Cardi B cry at first Little Miss Drama Tour show

Cardi B became visibly emotional on stage as she opened her Little Miss Drama Tour, addressing fans just days after sparking split rumours with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

The rapper fought back tears during the first show of the two-month tour on Wednesday night at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

In a moment captured on TikTok, Cardi paused before addressing the crowd, saying, “I do not want to get emotional.”

She then offered a brief but heartfelt message to fans, adding, “I just want to tell you, don’t let nobody take your happiness away from you,” before launching into Maroon 5’s Girls Like You.

The emotional moment came shortly after speculation grew around the state of her relationship with Diggs following Super Bowl 2026.

During the championship game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, Cardi appeared noticeably distant when an ESPN reporter asked if she had any motivating words for Diggs before kickoff.

She simply replied, “Good luck,” before walking away.

Although Cardi made a brief appearance during Bad Bunny’s halftime performance, she was seen leaving straight afterwards.

Soon after the game, which ended in a dominant win for the Seahawks, fans noticed that Cardi and Diggs had unfollowed each other on social media, further fuelling breakup rumours.

The apparent shift surprised many supporters, especially as Diggs had previously hinted at a possible engagement.

Speaking to reporters on Super Bowl opening night, he said, “It’s on the agenda. Maybe, right? I gotta get [my Super Bowl ring] first.”

At the time, he also spoke warmly about Cardi’s support throughout the football season, calling her an “amazing woman” and expressing how much he valued her presence.

He said he appreciated her being there for him, not just at games but also through constant check-ins and messages before and after matches, making sure he was doing well.

Cardi and Diggs welcomed a son together in November. Cardi is also a mother to Kulture, seven, Wave, four, and Blossom, one, whom she shares with her ex-husband Offset.

While neither Cardi nor Diggs has publicly confirmed a split, the singer’s emotional opening night performance has left fans concerned and speculating about what comes next.

For now, Cardi appears focused on her tour, leaning into her music as she navigates a very public and personal moment.