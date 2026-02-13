James Van Der Beek's ‘heartbroken' ex-wife reacts to death

James Van Der Beek’s former wife, Heather McComb, has shared a heartfelt response following the actor’s death at the age of 48, saying she is “heartbroken” as she mourns someone who remained deeply important to her life.

McComb, also 48, posted a message on Instagram on Thursday, 12 February, thanking people who had reached out with support.

She said she felt and appreciated the love she had received, adding that she was grieving the loss of “beloved James”.

She said her heartbreak was especially heavy for Van Der Beek’s wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children, whom she described as beautiful and cherished.

McComb also shared a personal photo of herself with the late actor, taken on her 21st birthday, years before Dawson’s Creek first aired.

Reflecting on their shared history, McComb wrote, “This is how I will always see James innocent, kind and pure of heart. What a journey we shared over the years. I sit here in immense gratitude for the special connection, friendship and love that James and I shared that has endured through decades.”

She added that she would always hold close the final loving words they exchanged, describing him as a beautiful soul filled with light, humour, depth, sensitivity and a strong love of God.

Van Der Beek’s death was announced on Wednesday, 11 February, following a long battle with cancer. He had been diagnosed with stage III colorectal cancer in August 2023 and later chose to share his diagnosis publicly in November 2024.

A statement posted on Instagram confirmed that he passed away peacefully, noting that he faced his final days with courage, faith and grace, while asking for privacy as his family grieves.

McComb and Van Der Beek married in 2003 before separating in 2009.

Their divorce was finalised the following year, and he went on to marry Kimberly in 2010.

Looking back, McComb said she knew how deeply he loved being a father and how completely he loved his wife, calling them true soulmates. She said she would always admire the grace Kimberly showed during his illness.

She also encouraged followers to donate to the GoFundMe set up to support Van Der Beek’s family, which has raised more than $1 million in under 24 hours.

Ending her message with a prayer, McComb asked God to hold his family close during their grief and expressed her belief that he was welcomed by loved ones beyond this life.

Her post closed with a personal farewell to the actor, saying she loved him and would carry his memory with her always.