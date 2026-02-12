Hailey Bieber stuns in sheer lace look at 'Wuthering Heights' premiere

Hailey, Justin Bieber coordinated looks at Super Bowl LX

Hailey Bieber turned heads at her recent appearance during the Australian premiere of Wuthering Heights.

She stepped out in a daring sheer black lace ensemble with a plunging neckline and long sleeves.

The look paired with sleek styling made her one of the most talked about stars of the night.

Fans quickly flooded the comments on E! News’ Instagram post:

“QUE MULHER!! ❤️????” wrote one admirer.

“The makeup ????” praised another.

One fan echoed, “She is sooo beautiful! ????”.

On the hand others were more critical, with one user commenting, “Ummmm no.”

Despite the mixed opinions, most agreed she looked confident and glamorous on the red carpet.

Hailey Bieber’s striking appearance came just days after she and husband Justin Bieber made headlines with their appearance at Super Bowl LX in Las Vegas.

The couple was spotted enjoying the game from a private box at Levi’s Stadium, where Hailey turned heads in an oversized white fur coat paired with a white tank, light‑wash jeans, and gold stud earrings.

She completed the look with a sleek high bun, while Justin kept it casual in a white T‑shirt, dark jeans, and silver sunglasses.