Katherine Schwarzenegger sets firm rule in marriage with Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger got married on June 8, 2019

February 12, 2026

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have been trying to make their marriage work with love and affection since 2019, a year after Pratt’s divorce from Anna Faris.

The couple shared one thing that helped them both grow as better partners which is “good communication.”

Katherine, 36, revealed that they have one strict rule, “never go to bed angry,” explaining that even after long, stressful days, they always talk things out instead of letting issues stay.

“I’m not good with leaving things unsaid. We both do not ever want to go to bed angry,” she said.

Chris also shared that they did premarital counseling at St. Monica’s Church in Santa Monica before tying the knot.

The Jurassic World actor told his friend Rob Lowe that the sessions helped them talk about things they might not have thought of.

“If you’re thinking of getting married, you should definitely follow this,” he said.

Chris and Katherine now shares three kids including Lyla, Eloise and little Ford.

