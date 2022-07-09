 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle has 'room' to become President as Biden 'isn't committing'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 09, 2022

Meghan Markle has room to become President as Biden isnt committing
Meghan Markle has 'room' to become President as Biden 'isn't committing'

Meghan Markle will have to work hard to live in The White House one day.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield predicted Meghan forecasts Meghan will one day become the President of the United States and in a bid to do that, the Duchess of Sussex will have to 'establish' herself in the game.

The royal expert told Express.co.uk: "When Meghan disagrees with something, she does not sit back and watch, she almost immediately starts to try to implement change.

"Is she going to run for President in 2024? Unlikely, however, there is room for her since Biden isn't committing.

"She is connecting with political figures to ask how she can help them in their efforts, and I think the ultimate goal would be that she could eventually run herself once she has established herself as a familiar political figure.

"We know that she is being mentored by several political figures higher up. She is friends with Stacey Abrams, Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris.

"There are significant people there that can help create a space for her if she wants one.

"Would the American people vote for her? I don't think so. She is a very polarising figure in the States.

"Americans really are struggling with inflation, not being able to afford gas for their cars to get to work, not to mention an increase in violence and crime on our streets.

"They feel like she preaches at them from her Montecito mansion in a position that she was awarded thanks to marriage.

As a game place, Meghan "would have to establish herself as a political figure before she would jump into the race, and I would not consider the Vogue article a big political move.

"She's just a disappointed American that had an opportunity to speak out against Roe v Wade and did.

"However, I would still argue that had she done so on her podcast, historically, it would have made much more of an impact."

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard orders 'new trial' over malicious replacement of jurors

Amber Heard orders 'new trial' over malicious replacement of jurors
Shawn Mendes 'heartbroken' as he announces Wonder world tour postponement

Shawn Mendes 'heartbroken' as he announces Wonder world tour postponement
‘Sopranos’ actor Tony Sirico dies at age 79

‘Sopranos’ actor Tony Sirico dies at age 79
Elon Musk promises 'increase childcare benefits' after 10 kids

Elon Musk promises 'increase childcare benefits' after 10 kids
Meghan Markle to have new Oprah interview if Palace 'risks' bullying results

Meghan Markle to have new Oprah interview if Palace 'risks' bullying results
'Meghan Markle could make millions sharing her weight loss secrets'

'Meghan Markle could make millions sharing her weight loss secrets'
Donald Glover announces new Balance Sneakers

Donald Glover announces new Balance Sneakers

Fourth of July Parade photos: Meghan and Harry's staunch opponent comes to their defence

Fourth of July Parade photos: Meghan and Harry's staunch opponent comes to their defence

Larry Storch , 'F Troop’, star dies at 99

Larry Storch , 'F Troop’, star dies at 99
Prince Harry liable lawsuit: full text of High Court ruling

Prince Harry liable lawsuit: full text of High Court ruling

Queen Elizabeth reacts to the murder of former prime minister of Japan

Queen Elizabeth reacts to the murder of former prime minister of Japan

Kim Kardashian enjoys family time in Paris with daughter North

Kim Kardashian enjoys family time in Paris with daughter North

Latest

view all