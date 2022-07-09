Kim Kardashian welcomes criticism for sharing North’s photo holding ‘stop’ sign

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has landed in hot water for sharing a bunch of pictures of her eldest daughter North from their current trip to Paris.

The SKIMS founder, 41, who is currently in the French capital to attend Paris Fashion Week, turned to her Instagram handle on Friday and shared glimpses from her trip.

The post, featuring ten snaps – six of which included North, whom Kim shares with her ex-husband Kanye West, received backlash from internet users.

Netizens criticized 9-year-old North’s appearance and attitude while attending the couture shows and said that she has been receiving unwanted attention.

Some of them also noted that North was holding a placard with the word 'stop’ on it, as she was irritated by the photographer for clicking her pictures.

One user wrote, "Kim posting pics of her daughter after North asked people to stop taking pics of her."

Another stated, "If you know she don't like the pics then why bring her to the FRONT ROW?"

A third commented, "If a child doesn't like the photos definitely don't sit close to Anna Wintour during fashion week."

Earlier, Kim, who is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson, shared on Twitter, "For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds this video! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show."