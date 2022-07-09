 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 09 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Selfish’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘using’ Queen Elizabeth as 'ticket'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 09, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly using Queen Elizabeth as a ticket ‘back into the Firm’ before she passes.

Royal historian Tessa Dunlop made this claim during her interview with True Royalty’s Royal Beat.

She was quoted saying, “I think this was the right call. I think we saw baby steps during the Jubilee at trying to reingratiate the Sussexes into the family fold.”

"Not back into The Firm, into the working Royal Family but back into being part of that loving family, which is the persona that the royals have held for decades."

Before concluding she also added, “They've pushed that family idea ever since George VI, the Queen's father. [And] I believe that The Firm is bigger than the Sussexes and therefore, the generosity has to come from them".

More From Entertainment:

Anne Hathaway turns head in gorgeous hot pink dress at Valentino fashion show

Anne Hathaway turns head in gorgeous hot pink dress at Valentino fashion show
Prince William and Harry inherited jaw-dropping treasure from mum Diana

Prince William and Harry inherited jaw-dropping treasure from mum Diana
Khloe Kardashian under fire after she thanked Tristan Thompson for birthday flowers

Khloe Kardashian under fire after she thanked Tristan Thompson for birthday flowers
BTS star J-Hope announces track list of his first solo album 'Jack In The Box'

BTS star J-Hope announces track list of his first solo album 'Jack In The Box'
Here’s how Amber Heard plans to avoid paying Johnny Depp settlement

Here’s how Amber Heard plans to avoid paying Johnny Depp settlement
Kim Kardashian's fans spot editing blunder in old clip of KUWTK

Kim Kardashian's fans spot editing blunder in old clip of KUWTK
Taylor Ward, Riyad Mahrez welcome baby girl

Taylor Ward, Riyad Mahrez welcome baby girl
Prince William, Kate Middleton in ‘fight of their lives’ against Prince Harry

Prince William, Kate Middleton in ‘fight of their lives’ against Prince Harry
Can Prince Andrew be ‘forgiven’ for role in supporting Jeffrey Epstein?

Can Prince Andrew be ‘forgiven’ for role in supporting Jeffrey Epstein?
Spain’s Pamplona bull-running fiesta back with a bang after COVID ban

Spain’s Pamplona bull-running fiesta back with a bang after COVID ban
Victoria Beckham takes fan inside European vacay with David Beckham

Victoria Beckham takes fan inside European vacay with David Beckham
Prince Charles stops off for ice cream during Morecambe visit

Prince Charles stops off for ice cream during Morecambe visit

Latest

view all