‘Selfish’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘using’ Queen Elizabeth as 'ticket'

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly using Queen Elizabeth as a ticket ‘back into the Firm’ before she passes.



Royal historian Tessa Dunlop made this claim during her interview with True Royalty’s Royal Beat.

She was quoted saying, “I think this was the right call. I think we saw baby steps during the Jubilee at trying to reingratiate the Sussexes into the family fold.”

"Not back into The Firm, into the working Royal Family but back into being part of that loving family, which is the persona that the royals have held for decades."

Before concluding she also added, “They've pushed that family idea ever since George VI, the Queen's father. [And] I believe that The Firm is bigger than the Sussexes and therefore, the generosity has to come from them".