Kim Kardashian, Kanye West are getting back together? Deets inside

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West parted ways after almost eight years of marriage.

While the former couple’s divorce news left the internet in deep shock, rumors that Kim and West are rekindling their romance, have started making rounds on the internet.

Recently, The Kardashians star’s fans have noted that the supermodel, who is currently in a serious relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, hasn't been pictured with her beau in weeks.

For the unversed, the former Saturday Night Live star, 28, is currently busy filming the comedy feature film Wizards in Australia, whilst the SKIMS founder has been engaged on the other side of the world by taking part in Paris Fashion Week.

Kardashian and Davidson’s relationship, which has been now-termed as a long-distance relationship by fans, have fueled rumors that she might rekindle her romance with the Donda star.

According to the Sun, one fan posted online, "Anyone else getting the feeling that Pete being in Australia, Kim jaunting everywhere - that they're on a break?"

Another added, "I know the distance is due to working but [I don't know] I just wonder if this is precursor to 'our schedules are too complicated', 'timing is bad' etc."