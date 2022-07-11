 
Monday Jul 11 2022
WATCH: Wimbledon sends Eid ul Adha greetings in heartfelt video

Monday Jul 11, 2022

LONDON: Wimbledon, the oldest tennis tournament in the world, wished Eid ul Adha Mubarak to Muslims in a heartfelt video which also featured women's Wimbledon 2022 ladies' singles runners-up Ons Jabeur.

Wimbledon's production crew member named Aadam shared a video on Twitter featuring anchors, technical staff and Jabeur while wishing Eid Mubarak.

"Couldn’t get home for Eid this time around so here’s some Eid Mubarak content from the team at Wimbledon on Ladies Final day," Aadam wrote.

The video managed to get over 100,000 views on the microblogging website and Muslims from across the world appreciated the Wimbledon management for this gesture.

It should be mentioned here that Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina became first women from her country to win Wimbledon title. Rybakina defeated Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur in a thrilling Wimbledon final to become the first Kazakh woman to win a Grand Slam championship.

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab/Twitter

