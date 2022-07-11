 
entertainment
Monday Jul 11 2022
BTS wins 'K-Pop Dominance' title and more at the MTV Millennial 2022 Awards

Monday Jul 11, 2022

Global k-pop sensation band BTS created another history with two big wins in the MTV Millennial 2022 Awards, held on Monday.

The septet consisting of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, bagged the title of ‘K-Pop Dominance’ and ‘Global Hit of the Year’ with My Universe by Coldplay feat.

The band was nominated in two out of thirty six categories in the Latin American music awards.

While the group was not in attendance at the ceremony but they sent their love and gratitude to their fans in the Latin community.

Meanwhile, the South Korean boy band announced in June that they will be taking a break. During a televised dinner celebrating their anniversary, the group told fans that they would be pursuing solo projects.

Band member J-Hope also dropped new track Arson from his much-awaited solo album Jack In The Box.

