‘Frivolous’ Amber Heard slammed for post-trial accusations in Johnny Depp case

Johnny Depp’s lawyers rebuttal Amber Heard’s demands of a trial dissolution in a scathing takedown.

The rebuttal has been issued in the form of a legal document where Ms Heard's accusations have been broken down by Johnny Depp's lead counsel Ben Chew.

The memorandum presented by Yahoo goes on to allege, “Here, the verdict was well supported by the overwhelming evidence, consistent with the law, and should not be set aside.”

“Mr Depp respectfully submits that the Court should deny Ms Heard’s Post-Trial Motions, which verge into the frivolous.”

He even pointed out how Ms Heard ‘could not have’ discovered these “new facts until now. This is because the Clerk’s Office provided the pre-panel jury list to the parties back on April 6, 2022, more than two months ago and five days before the jury was empanelled.”