Meghan Markle bullying probe report ‘held back for Palace’s sake?’

File Footage

Royal experts weigh in on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bullying probe and why its results have been hidden from the public domain.



Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe made this claim in this revelation regarding the bullying probe findings.

He told True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, “For [Jason Knauf, the Sussexes’ former communications chief] to take that risk of reporting to Prince William concerns he had about his staff and the treatment of them at the hands of one of the members of the Royal Family - within the Queen’s reign this is absolutely unprecedented.”

“I think the reason they are not publishing any of this is that the Palace is running scared of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

“I think they know that if they publish the report, the next thing that will happen potentially is for Harry and Meghan to play the victim and go on Oprah. This is an olive branch or an avoidance of war.”