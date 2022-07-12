 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Eminem announces Curtain Call 2 release on THIS date

Eminem has recently announced to release a new greatest-hits album titled Curtain Call 2 on August 5.

On Monday, the Lose Yourself hit-maker took to Instagram to share this exciting news 

The upcoming album will feature popular tracks from the rapper’s previous releases from 2009 studio album Relapse.

According to Page Six, the album will include his latest hit single From the D2 the LBC featuring rapper Snopp Dogg in the song.

The forthcoming compilation will also involve track from Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis named as The King and I for which he teamed up with CeeLo Green.

Other than that, the album will also contain one unreleased track that will be “revealed in the coming weeks”.

Sharing the post, the rap artist wrote, “CURTAINCALL2 DROPS 8/5 – hit the link in bio for all details.”

Independent reported that the fans will also get their hands on “a limited edition box set as well as autographed vinyl” with this album.

Earlier, the Without Me crooner released his first album The Slim Shady LP in 1999.

