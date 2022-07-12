Chris Hemsworth gushes over his daughter India Rose in sweet post

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth is a proud parent.

Thor: Love and Thunder actor took to Instagram to gush over his eldest child, daughter India Rose, as his "favorite superhero."

The endearing post has two photos: the first, is a throwback picture of India visiting him on the set of his Marvel film as a baby.

The second photo shows a more recent snap of the father-daughter duo on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder –– in which the actor can be seen cradling his daughter in his arms during what appears to be a moment of downtime in between filming.



Chris is also dad to two other children: 8-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan. He shares all three children with his wife, Elsa Pataky, whom he married in 2010.



