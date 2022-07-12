 
Yellowstone star Q'orianka Kilcher accused of disability payment fraud

Yellowstone star Q'orianka Kilcher accused of disability payment fraud

Yellowstone star Q'orianka Kilcher has recently been charged for illegally collecting disability benefits even though she was working on the TV show.

According to Variety, Kilcher is indicted with two “felony counts of workers’ compensation fraud” as per the statement from the California Department of Insurance.

Reportedly, the insurance department stated that the actress “allegedly collected nearly $97,000 in temporary disability benefits after injuring her neck and right shoulder while filming Dora and the Lost City of Gold in 2018.

In a statement issued by the department on Monday, it was learnt that Kilcher was healthy enough to work on Yellowstone the following year during a time she claimed to be disabled.

However, Kilcher’s attorney Michael Becker rejected the allegations and said that she “never intentionally accepted benefits that she did not believe she was entitled to.”

“Third party doctors verified her injury and entitlement to benefits,” clarified the actress lawyer.

He also added that Kilcher would “vigorously defend herself and asked that she be afforded the presumption of innocence both in and outside the courthouse”.

