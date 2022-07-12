 
Tuesday Jul 12 2022
Joey King on what she learns from Bullet Train co-star Brad Pitt

Tuesday Jul 12, 2022

Joey King recently dished on what she learned from her Bullet Train’s co-star Brad Pitt.

“I learned a lot from Brad, some incredible personal life lessons,” she revealed in her latest interview with Men’s Journal.

The Kissing Booth star was all praise for Hollywood superstar with whom she shared screen space in her upcoming action movie.

“He’s been in the public eye for so long. It’s such a weird thing to balance. Only a niche group knows exactly what it feels like. Brad was so gracious in helping someone like me,” said the 22-year-old.

The White House Down actress also shared details about her character in the movie.

“I love my character, Prince. She’s so crazy. I learned a lot about guns and just being a super cool assassin lady. I’ve always had a bit of action star in my bones,” remarked Joey.

Speaking of movie, the actress explained, “Bullet Train is a truly larger-than-life film that I can’t believe I got to be a part of. I’ve been acting for a long time, but I had a zoom-out Hollywood moment of ‘Wow, this is insane. I’m in an action film directed by David Leitch with Brad Pitt.

“Brad is absolutely hysterical in this movie,” she concluded. 

