Wednesday Jul 13 2022
Prince Harry ‘feeds, washes, dresses’ kids as Meghan Markle takes business calls

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have a healthy functioning home dynamic, with an insider telling Closer magazine that the Duke of Sussex is glad to support and look after his wife Meghan as she tends to business calls.

Talking about the dynamic between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since stepping down as senior royals in 2020 and relocating to Montecito, California, the insider said that Prince Harry seems content with looking after his business-savvy wife.

“Prince Harry’s up at the crack of dawn getting the kids fed, washed and dressed. Meghan’s often very busy on business Zoom calls, or nipping into LA for meetings, which Harry often chauffeurs her to,” the source revealed.

The same insider continued: “Then he’s back to the kids as soon as possible because he doesn’t like leaving them with nannies.”

“With all this speculation around her political career ambitions, everyone thinks Harry would be happy at the idea of being First Gentleman if she accomplishes her long-term goal,” the source added.

However, they also said that while everyone seems to believe that right now, no one is sure how long Prince Harry will be okay with the arrangement. 

