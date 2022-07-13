 
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
'Ginger Windsor' Prince Harry not tired of pouring 'cold buckets' on royals

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

Prince Harry's bombshell memoir has been delayed for reasons unknown, a royal source tells The Sun.

The Duke of Sussex's "intimate and heartfelt memoir" book has been in the works since 2020. The initial release date of the writing was later this year, however, publisher Random House keeps mum on the decision.

Meanwhile, GB News’ Mark Dolan emphasised on the fact that the book is unnecessary and potential damage to the frail relationship of Harry with the royal family. 

Mr Dolan said: "When you think of great authors, who springs to mind? Charles Dickens, John Steinbeck, Stephen King, JK Rowling? What about Prince Harry?

"Yes, the Ginger Windsor himself the world’s least happy millionaire has a book in the pipeline. It’s being pitched as a semi-autobiography but looks set to be the greatest work of fiction since War and Peace – and probably just as boring.

He noted, "Well, there’s trouble in paradise folks because the press are reporting that the intended launch of the book has been delayed to next year."

"Sounds like a touch of right royal writer’s block," Mr Dolan said. "Well, let’s hope this privileged aristo doesn’t shake it off because his proposed tell-all tome threatens to do more damage to his family relations, to his reputation in this country, to the venerated institution in which he was born.

"And it will exact more needless stress and anxiety on his 96-year-old grandmother, the Queen.

"Not satisfied with dissing his dad saying that he was less than a great father and pouring a cold bucket of the brown stuff over his entire family during that Oprah Winfrey non-interview."

