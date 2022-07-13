Amber Heard ‘in no position to turn down money’?

While the fear of another defamation case by Johnny Depp is a possibility, Amber Heard reportedly has other fears surrounding her career, as well as her future in Hollywood.

An inside source weighed in on everything the Aquaman star could potentially regret about her tell-all memoir, if it sees the light of day.

According to Radar, Heard is ‘well aware’ of where she stands in the Hollywood sphere. So much so that she has reportedly deduced that she’s “got nothing more to lose” if the memoir gets out.

The insider also pointed out how Amber “is in no position to turn down money” right now, and even the fear of another defamation case ‘can’t stand in the way of that’.

The source was also quoted saying, “Amber considers her career in Hollywood over. She’s already in talks and is excited about it. At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all.”