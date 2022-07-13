 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard ‘in no position to turn down money’?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

Amber Heard ‘in no position to turn down money’?
Amber Heard ‘in no position to turn down money’?

While the fear of another defamation case by Johnny Depp is a possibility, Amber Heard reportedly has other fears surrounding her career, as well as her future in Hollywood.

An inside source weighed in on everything the Aquaman star could potentially regret about her tell-all memoir, if it sees the light of day.

According to Radar, Heard is ‘well aware’ of where she stands in the Hollywood sphere. So much so that she has reportedly deduced that she’s “got nothing more to lose” if the memoir gets out.

The insider also pointed out how Amber “is in no position to turn down money” right now, and even the fear of another defamation case ‘can’t stand in the way of that’.

The source was also quoted saying, “Amber considers her career in Hollywood over. She’s already in talks and is excited about it. At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all.”

More From Entertainment:

BTS documentary series, concert coming to Disney streaming services

BTS documentary series, concert coming to Disney streaming services
Eagles stolen notes: Three men identified, charged in plot to sell lyrics

Eagles stolen notes: Three men identified, charged in plot to sell lyrics
‘Dramatic’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry made Firm into ‘soap opera’

‘Dramatic’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry made Firm into ‘soap opera’
Prince Harry wakes up at 'dawn' to ensure Archie, Lili safety in California

Prince Harry wakes up at 'dawn' to ensure Archie, Lili safety in California
'How is Harry invited to UN?' fumes royal expert: 'What will he change?'

'How is Harry invited to UN?' fumes royal expert: 'What will he change?'
Prince Harry asked to 'choose happiness, move forward' amid Home Office attack

Prince Harry asked to 'choose happiness, move forward' amid Home Office attack
Netflix questions Meghan Markle 'worth' as content given to Oprah 'for free'

Netflix questions Meghan Markle 'worth' as content given to Oprah 'for free'
Queen ensures Boris honours list won't put her in 'difficult' spot

Queen ensures Boris honours list won't put her in 'difficult' spot
'Ginger Windsor' Prince Harry not tired of pouring 'cold buckets' on royals

'Ginger Windsor' Prince Harry not tired of pouring 'cold buckets' on royals

Latest

view all