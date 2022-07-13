Four terrorists gunned down in North Waziristan operation

A Pakistani soldier patrols near Line of Control at Salohi village in Poonch district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on April 26, 2021. — AFP/File

Terrorists killed in North Waziristan district’s Datta Khel area.

They were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, says ISPR.

Weapons, ammunition recovered from terrorists.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army troops gunned down four terrorists in North Waziristan district’s Datta Khel area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday.

The incident, according to the military’s media wing, occurred in the general area when the Pakistan Army troops observed and engaged terrorists' movement.

Following this, there was an exchange of fire where the security personnel killed four terrorists.

The ISPR said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain men, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.



Last week, a soldier of the armed forces embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, the ISPR said.

"Sepoy Waheed Khan, 23, resident of Nowshera having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat," a brief statement issued by the military's media wing read.